Polls Open For Oklahoma's Primary Election

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Polls have opened across Oklahoma for the 2018 primary election for governor and other statewide and legislative seats.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The race for Oklahoma governor is at the top of the primary election ballot. A total of 15 candidates -- 10 Republicans, two Democrats and three Libertarians -- are seeking to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in the first open governor's race since 2010.

Bryan Dean of the Oklahoma State Election Board says officials hope that voter turnout will be high among the state's more than 2 million registered voters. In addition to elected positions, voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held on Aug. 28.

Nearly 100 educators and administrators are running for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature during a primary election that also will narrow the crowded field for governor and decide the nation's first medical marijuana ballot question this year.

After massive demonstrations from teachers at the Capitol, the teachers are running for state House and Senate seats. Some even are Republicans challenging GOP incumbents who voted against tax increases that funded teacher pay hikes.

Also on the ballot is State Question 788 which would allow physicians to approve licenses for people to legally grow, keep and use cannabis. Law enforcement, business, political and faith leaders launched a late, half-million-dollar campaign to defeat it.

