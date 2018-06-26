Mitt Romney rolls to easy win in GOP primary for Utah Senate

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

(Lancaster County District Attorney's Office via AP). This Monday, June 25, 2018, photo provided by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office shows Raymond Charles Rowe, of Lancaster, Pa., a disc jockey arrested Monday and charged with criminal h...

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Mitt and Ann Romney are greeted by a supporter during the Strawberry Day Parade Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs ...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2016, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 nominating convention in Salt Lake City. Utah's primary election Tuesday, June 26, 2018, will give former GO...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during a town hall meeting, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Curtis is looking to take a major step toward winning his first full term in Congress in Utah's 3rd Di...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 22, 2018, photo, Mike Kennedy, left, speaks with a family at a backyard meet and greet in Holladay, Utah. Mitt Romney faces state lawmaker Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee lo...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Flashing his trademark smile and touting a patched-up relationship with the president, Mitt Romney rolled through the Republican primary in his adopted Utah on Tuesday and took another step in his political comeback that would have him assume the Senate seat of retiring Orrin Hatch.

President Donald Trump congratulated Romney on the landslide victory, tweeting that "a great and loving family will be coming to D.C."

Romney celebrated the win at sunset in front of picturesque mountains, surrounded by his wife, Ann, and some of their children and grandchildren as supporters munched hot dogs and snow cones.

The former presidential candidate promised to "make sure that the example I set as a leader is consistent with the values of our state and the great founding values of the United States of America" in Washington.

Romney has said he'll speak out if the president says or does anything "significant" that is racist, sexist or anti-immigrant. But his tone has changed markedly since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he blasted Trump as a "phony" and a "fraud."

This year, Romney predicted Trump will be re-elected and accepted the president's endorsement in the Senate race.

Romney defeated GOP state lawmaker Mike Kennedy, who had forced him into a primary by winning the vote of a hard right-leaning group of core GOP party members at the state convention in April. Neither received 60 percent of delegates' votes to secure the nomination outright.

During the campaign, Kennedy tried to paint his political-heavyweight opponent as an out-of-towner who couldn't get along with Trump, but those attacks didn't make much headway.

Kennedy said Tuesday he's happy to back Romney as he goes up against Democrat Jenny Wilson in the general election.

Wilson promised a hard race Tuesday, saying in a statement that the country needs "a new generation of leaders" and criticizing him on immigration and tax policies.

Wilson will be the underdog in deep-red Utah, which has not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for decades.

Romney moved to Utah after his failed 2012 presidential run. He's known there for turning around the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics after a bribery scandal and later becoming the first Mormon presidential nominee of a major political party.

The well of goodwill also extends to voters who support the president.

Bruce Rigby, 84, said he admires Romney for speaking his mind, but he's also glad he has since come around to largely supporting the president.

"It's like in a family. One person may not like the decision that someone makes, but it all comes out in the wash," said Rigby, a retired manager concrete and propane companies.

There are lingering questions for people like Emery Cook, a 34-year-old business owner who said he hopes Romney is a "true conservative" on issues like opposing abortion and strengthening border security.

"I hope he stands up to Trump when he needs to stand up to Trump, and I like that about Mitt," he said.

In other noteworthy Utah races, U.S. Rep. John Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term in Congress when he knocked out a hard-right opponent who'd aligned himself closely with Trump.

The win over former state lawmaker Chris Herrod ended a rematch between the two men who also sparred months ago in the special election to finish Rep. Jason Chaffetz's term representing the 3rd Congressional District.

"This is one of the most conservative districts in the country, and I think it's validation tonight that we're well-aligned with them," Curtis said.

In the 1st Congressional District, the Democratic race between businessman Kurt Weiland and social worker Lee Castillo was too close to call. They're competing to face eight-term Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.

Salt Lake City Democrat Derek Kitchen, who rose to prominence when he and his partner were part of a lawsuit that overturned Utah's ban on gay marriage, was locked in a Democratic primary for the state Legislature with physician Jennifer Plumb.

___

Associated Press writers Julian Hattem and Rick Bowmer in Salt Lake City and Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

___

