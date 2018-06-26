Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:50:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:49:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:49:02 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...
Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...More >>
Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:48:57 GMT
(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.
Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:47:11 GMT
(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:32:56 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.
Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally.More >>
Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:32:51 GMT
Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>
Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.