Multiple Injury Accident Reported In Del City

Officials in Del City report a multiple injury accident near I-40 eastbound at SE 15th St.

At least one patient was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

The two inside lanes are blocked as a tow truck arrived on scene. Traffic is delayed both westbound and eastbound through Midwest City and Del City.

Update: cleaning up roadway of debris, EBI-40 opening momentarily. 815am BP pic.twitter.com/kEsgT8lihM — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) June 26, 2018

