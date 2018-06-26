Crane smashes through home, nearly hitting people inside - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crane smashes through home, nearly hitting people inside

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) - It was a close call when a crane came smashing through the roof of a Rhode Island home, nearly hitting the residents.

Jack Fandetti says he was inside his North Smithfield home with his wife around 3 p.m. Monday when the crane tipped over, sending the outrigger through the roof and into the room they were in.

Fandetti says he and his wife jumped out of the way, avoiding injury. The crane was extracted from the home about an hour later.

Fandetti says crane is owned by Mike's Tree Service, and it had been removing trees from their backyard.

The owner of the company says a piston on the outrigger failed, causing the crane to tip over.

