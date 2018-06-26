Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:50:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.
    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:49:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>

  • Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:49:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...
    Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...More >>
    Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.More >>
    •   

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Marchers have disrupted the city in the days after 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. was killed by a white police officer in nearby East Pittsburgh.

The diverse crowd marched through Pittsburgh on Tuesday with arms locked and chanting, "Who did this? The police did this!" and "Three shots to the back, how do you justify that?" They had refrained from protesting Monday out of respect for the family.

Rose was killed last Tuesday after police stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. He was running when he was shot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.