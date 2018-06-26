The Heat Index Returns With Humidity Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tuesday will be muggy in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s.

Breezy with winds out of the south between 5-15 mph and mainly clear skies. Tuesday we will be tracking no chance of storms in Oklahoma City. A chance of showers and storms will be in far north and northeast Oklahoma during the afternoon/evening.

Otherwise, sunny, hot and humid with lows in the 90s, although it will feel like mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday evening will be clear and quiet overnight as lows remain near 73.

Wednesday will see the heat dome dominate, meaning our weather is locked into place in the 90s. 

Late in the week it will still be hot with no chance of rain or storms. The weather will be mainly dry Saturday. A storm chance returns late in the weekend and into early next week.

