Route 66, Larimer Square on National Trust's endangered list - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Route 66, Larimer Square on National Trust's endangered list

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect.

The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66, African-American historic sites in Connecticut and Mississippi, and Denver's Larimer Square.

Larimer Square is a thriving retail center but it's also Denver's oldest commercial block and first historic district. The National Trust says Larimer Square's history is threatened by proposals to build two towers and partly demolish several buildings.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a private nonprofit. Its annual endangered places list can mobilize support for preservation.

But listings can also be controversial in cases where the Trust is proposing a halt to development and locals are arguing for economic growth.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.