Crews Extinguish Fire At Paseo Central Apartments In NW OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire northwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene of the Paseo Central Apartments near Northwest 30th Street and Shartel Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Officials said someone noticed smoke and called 911.

Fire crews said the fire was contained to a second story apartment. Crews evacuated several residents from the structure.

No injuries were reported, however officials said a resident's cat went missing.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is possibly related to an air conditioning unit. Damage is estimated at 90,000.

