Women say immigrant detention guards retained despite abuse

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

A Mexican American civil rights group says two female past detainees want a federal investigation of the privately run immigrant detention center where they'd been held.

A Mexican American civil rights group says two female past detainees want a federal investigation of the privately run immigrant detention center where they'd been held.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally.

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Mexican American civil rights group says two female past detainees want a federal investigation of the privately run immigrant detention center where they'd been held.

In a Monday statement, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said the women alleged that guards retained their jobs at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor, despite sexually abusing them. MALDEF says it conveyed the women's demand in a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. An agency spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Nashville, Tennessee-based CoreCivic manages the Hutto Center.

One of the women, Laura Monterrosa-Flores, was detained at Hutto from May 2017 to March 2018. The Associated Press doesn't usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but she agreed to come forward publicly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.