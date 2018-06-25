LibertyFest To Held At Edmond Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

LibertyFest To Held At Edmond Park

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

This year the LibertyFest fireworks show will be displayed from Hafer Park in Edmond. 

City officials announce the parking lots next to the baseball fields will be closed to vehicle and spectators on July 3rd and 4th. 

The entire park will be closed to vehicle traffic all day July 4th. The park will remain open to pedestrians and non-motorized traffic. 

LibertyFest committee members said excellent viewing is available at locations with a one to two-mile radius. 

The fireworks show starts at 9:30 July 4th.

