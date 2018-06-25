Logan Co. Hospital On Lockdown As Deputies Search For Escapee

A Logan County hospital and business is on lockdown following the search for an escaped inmate Monday night.

According to authorities, Mercy Hospital and the Logan County Job Corp. are both on lockdown, as deputies search for the male suspect wearing an “orange jumpsuit with a wife beater style shirt under it.”

Reports also indicate he may be armed and dangerous.

Police are searching near the intersection of S. Academy and University in Guthrie.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.