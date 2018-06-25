Escapee Taton Savory Captured By Logan County Authorities

Escaped inmate Taton Savory was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Savory was captured in Guthrie.

A Logan County hospital and business were on lockdown during the search for the escaped inmate, Monday night. According to authorities, Mercy Hospital and the Logan County Job Corp. were both on lockdown as deputies searched for Savory.

Savory was apart of a county work crew, according to the Guthrie News. in Guthrie.

Taton is charged with violent crimes involving guns.

