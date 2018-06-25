Family And Friends Mourn Holdenville Shooting Victim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Holdenville grocery store.

The OSBI confirms John Merriman was shot and killed at a Pruett’s Food Sunday afternoon.

The Hughes County Sheriff confirms two suspects were arrested, but a third, Tyler Deerinwater, is still on the run.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

As investigators search for Deerinwater, the victim’s loved ones are grieving.

“We don't know what happened, what was the cause of it, we don’t know. Anytime something happens like the whole community should be fearful, not only the family,” the victim’s uncle, Kevin Merriman, said.

His family remembers John as a loving husband and father of three.

A family friend, Mark Lauzon, started a GoFundMe page to help take care of John's family.

Lauzon says John came from a troubled past, but turned his life around with work.

“He was my best friend that was taken away from me tragically. Needlessly. Why?” Lauzon said.

Investigators are working to find out why, but first, they need to find their suspect.

