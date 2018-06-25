Former President Bush gets a service dog named 'Sully'

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever who'll be his first service dog.

The 94-year-old and his new companion named "Sully" got acquainted Monday at the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine.

The two hit it off.

A photo sent via Twitter shows Sully lounging at the feet of Bush and former President Bill Clinton, who had been visiting on Monday.

Sully can open doors, pick up items and summon help but "more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion," said an aide, Evan Sisley.

The nation's 41st president uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility since developing a form of Parkinson's disease. Bush is recovering from a recent hospitalization and is without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died in April.

Sully was trained by America's VetDogs , a nonprofit that provides service dogs.

"He's a really sweet dog," said Sisley, who hopes that Bush's use of a service dog will call attention to the organization and to service dogs. Sully has his own Instagram account that'll help in the effort to raise awareness, Sisley said.

Bush is a dog lover who has had dogs since he was a boy, and dogs are always welcome at the family home. Two of his kids, Neil Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch, together have five dogs there, and other family members bring pets with them when they visit, Sisley said.

Online: https://www.vetdogs.org/

