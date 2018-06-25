Oklahoma Primary Election Preview

Oklahoma is just one day away from a packed primary election. Voters will decide on dozens of big issues, including whether to legalize medical marijuana, the race for governor and attorney general.

In Oklahoma County, early voting and mail in ballots are on pace to be double the last gubernatorial primary in 2014.

Tim Hawes, candidate for Senate District 30, is making a last-minute campaign push Monday afternoon.

Hawkes is also the Chief Operations Officer for Bethany Public Schools. He’s one of nearly 100 educator and former educators who are running for the state legislature.

“It just has grabbed my heart, I have to get in there and at least try and be part of the solution,” said Hawkes.

A record number of candidates filed to run for state office this year.

In addition, the election office has seen a surge in voter registrations.

“We have a very lengthy ballot in most precincts around the state, and so my recommendation is you get the sample ballots on the online voter tool ahead of time, you review and know what's on the ballot. And you are allowed to take notes in if you if you want to,” said Secretary of Oklahoma State Election Board Paul Ziriax.

Click here for the online voter tool.