Oklahoma Primary Election Preview

Oklahoma is just one day away from a packed primary election.More >>
Oklahoma is just one day away from a packed primary election.More >>
We are seeing a record number of candidates running for public office in Oklahoma, and that could lead to record voter turnout Tuesday.More >>
We are seeing a record number of candidates running for public office in Oklahoma, and that could lead to record voter turnout Tuesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.