Missing Norman Couple Found Safe

Oklahoma is just one day away from a packed primary election.More >>
Oklahoma is just one day away from a packed primary election.More >>
We are seeing a record number of candidates running for public office in Oklahoma, and that could lead to record voter turnout Tuesday.More >>
We are seeing a record number of candidates running for public office in Oklahoma, and that could lead to record voter turnout Tuesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.