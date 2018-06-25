Missing Norman Couple Found Safe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Missing Norman Couple Found Safe

Posted: Updated:

A missing Norman was found and is safe, police said.

Norman police issued a missing and endangered alert on Thursday for Elizabeth and Kyle Tevault.

They were found in south Texas and were not in need of law enforcement assistance. 

