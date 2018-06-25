Cohen lawyers say 12,000 items privileged after raids

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says that over 12,000 items seized from him by the FBI are subject to attorney-client privilege.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Over 12,000 files seized from President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, cannot be turned over to prosecutors probing Cohen's business interests because they are subject to attorney-client privilege, his lawyers said Monday.

The lawyers, Todd Harrison and Stephen Ryan, told a federal judge in a letter that they had finished reviewing more than 4 million electronic and paper files taken in the April 9 raid on their client's home and business.

The search covered 13 mobile devices and iPads, hard-copy documents and 20 external hard drives, flash drives and laptops, according to the letter.

Prosecutors say they're investigating Cohen's business dealings, but no charges have been brought against Cohen.

U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood appointed a former federal judge to help decide which of the seized items are protected by attorney-client privilege and should be off-limits to investigators.

Cohen's lawyers wrote that some of the 12,061 files they believe should not be seen by criminal prosecutors include items subject to "attorney-work product doctrine."

The lawyers said the government began producing files from the raids on April 26 and delivered the last batch of materials on June 15.

"We note also that certain of the devices seized by the government belong to Mr. Cohen's daughter, son and wife or only contained family videos and other highly personal materials," the lawyers said. "There is no just purpose for the government to be rummaging through Mr. Cohen's family's devices."

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization also have participated in the review.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization notified Wood on Saturday that they need two weeks beyond a Wednesday deadline set by the judge to conclude their review.

The government said in a letter Monday that it opposed the request but said no review should be extended beyond July 5, if at all.

