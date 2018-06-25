Boston schools chief says student info not shared with ICE - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boston schools chief says student info not shared with ICE

Posted: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) - The superintendent of Boston Public Schools denies that the school system shared information about a student with federal immigration authorities.

Superintendent Tommy Chang says Monday in a letter responding to a lawsuit filed last week that seeks to force the school system to say how much student information it shares with immigration officials.

Chang says Boston Public Schools would never give student information to immigration authorities, "unless required by law."

Chang says in the specific case cited in the lawsuit, the school system complied with requests from Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police investigators probing gang-related murders to provide school police reports.

Chang says the reports didn't contain "any student immigration information."

Chang has also announced Friday that he would step down as superintendent but didn't say why.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.