Boston schools chief says student info not shared with ICE

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.More >>
Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
BOSTON (AP) - The superintendent of Boston Public Schools denies that the school system shared information about a student with federal immigration authorities.
Superintendent Tommy Chang says Monday in a letter responding to a lawsuit filed last week that seeks to force the school system to say how much student information it shares with immigration officials.
Chang says Boston Public Schools would never give student information to immigration authorities, "unless required by law."
Chang says in the specific case cited in the lawsuit, the school system complied with requests from Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police investigators probing gang-related murders to provide school police reports.
Chang says the reports didn't contain "any student immigration information."
Chang has also announced Friday that he would step down as superintendent but didn't say why.
