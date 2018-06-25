Trump approves disaster declaration after Oklahoma fires

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved Oklahoma's request for a disaster designation after wildfires scorched western parts of the state in the spring.

Trump approved the declaration Monday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires April 11-20.

Federal funding will be made available to local governments and nonprofit organizations to pay for work and repairs to public facilities damaged by wildfires in Custer, Dewey, Harmon, Roger Mills, and Woodward counties.

Two deaths and multiple injuries were attributed to wildfires that burned more than 547 square miles (1417 sq. kilometers), causing an estimated $26 million in damage to livestock, pastures, fences and buildings.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says moderate to extreme conditions still are affecting parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

