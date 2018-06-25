Where's the wolf? Stolen from animal preserve, police say

Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:04:52 GMT
(M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory via AP). FILE - This artist's rendering provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the interstellar object named "Oumuamua" which was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Haw...
Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.More >>
Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:04:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...
California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:04:30 GMT
(Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP). This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 an...
For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:04:27 GMT
(Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2015, file photo, a pipeline carries water drawn from wells in the San Bernardino National Forest, Calif. Nestle has been offered a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons...
U.S. officials offered Nestle a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons of water from a national forest in Southern California.More >>
U.S. officials offered Nestle a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons of water from a national forest in Southern California.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:04:21 GMT
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...
Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.More >>
Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:03:40 GMT
Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:02:22 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:02:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have...More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:02:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say a hybrid wolf was specifically targeted for theft from a Long Island animal preserve.
Suffolk County authorities say the 7-year-old wolf-dog hybrid named Nakita was taken sometime between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. from the Town of Brookhaven Ecology Site, Park and Animal Preserve.
Authorities say whoever took the animal was particularly looking for it, cutting through three fences and leaving the other animals behind, and also seemed to know how the facility works.
Nakita had been turned over to the preserve last year and formerly been a pet. Authorities say the animal was not known to be aggressive to people.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.