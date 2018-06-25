Crews work to recover truck, driver after Lake Texoma crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews work to recover truck, driver after Lake Texoma crash

DURANT, Okla. (AP) - Attempts to recover the body of a truck driver and the tractor-trailer he was driving from a lake on the Oklahoma-Texas border continues four days after a fiery collision that killed another driver.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Eric Cannaday said Monday that divers attached flotation devices and a tow line to the truck, which careened through a bridge guard rail into Lake Texoma following a collision with a car Thursday.

Officials say the truck was hauling about 27,000 pounds of paint and supplies.

Troopers say the driver of the car died in the crash, and the driver of the truck is presumed dead in the submerged wreckage. Neither person has been identified.

Traffic on the U.S. Highway 70 bridge crossing the lake has been reduced to a single lane.

