Connecticut Red Hen receives wrath of Sanders' defenders

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

Would-be Olympian charged in death of cyclist in Florida

A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

The Supreme Court is letting the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot while holding a pellet gun go forward with a lawsuit against authorities.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

The Old Saybrook restaurant has received dozens of angry phone messages and negative reviews from people across the country since Saturday, reported The Day. Callers ignored owner Shelley Deproto when she explained her restaurant isn't affiliated with the Virginia restaurant.

The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday , citing the concerns of employees who are gay and know Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

Fake reviews caused Deproto's restaurant's Yelp rating to plunge from 4.5 out of 5 to a 2. Users claimed the restaurant was "non-American" and sold old meat. Yelp agreed to remove some of the posts, according to Deproto.

Users even made fake reservations on the application Seat Me. The backlog prevented real patrons from making reservations.

"This has gone beyond freedom of speech. This is causing real damage," Deproto said.

Some supporters of the restaurant fought back on Facebook to defend Deproto from detractors.

"Sorry this is happening to you. Your food is fantastic. We had the best server the other night," one diner wrote.

"Lexington, Virginia, according to my old geography class, is NOT Old Saybrook, CT.," noted another supporter.

Deproto maintains she and her staff "don't talk politics" at her restaurant.

"We like to spread love. We're here to serve. We want people to relax and enjoy a meal," she said.

Another Red Hen in New Jersey had a similar issue .

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.