APNewsBreak: Montana tribe can't account for $14.5 million

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million it received for transportation programs, marking the second time in less than two years the tribe has been faulted for its handling of federal grant money, government investigators disclosed Monday.

The finding from the U.S. Interior Department's Office of Inspector General resulted from an audit of a contract that provided federal money to build and maintain highways, bridges and transit facilities on the tribe's southeastern Montana reservation.

The audit obtained by The Associated Press showed the tribe was unable to provide documentation on payments it made to subcontractors and vendors between Oct. 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017. Investigators could not determine what happened to the money.

They faulted the tribe for having "deficient internal controls" over the money and said its accounting system was inadequate to handle federal funds.

"We requested the necessary documentation numerous times during two site visits, and through emails to the finance and legal departments and the chairman of the Tribe," investigators wrote in Monday's report. "They all stated that the records have not been located. Therefore, we question the total amount of the agreement's $14,492,813."

Most of the money was received by the tribe under the leadership of former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote. Old Coyote lost in the 2016 election and was replaced by current Chairman A.J. Not Afraid Jr. in December, 2016.

Old Coyote flatly denied that any federal funding was unaccounted for during his administration and said that all money was properly allocated and documented during his tenure.

He instead said the problem was the fault of a contractor who managed the tribe's finance department after he left office. He cited an excerpt from the audit that said that contractor did not know how to manage federal agreements.

The problems within the finance department happened after his term, and the inspector general is wrong to question the spending under his administration, he said.

"We're being penalized for somebody else's incompetence right now," Old Coyote said. "We have all the audits, and if there was a question they probably would have asked us then."

A spokesman for Not Afraid, Jared Stewart, said he did not have an immediate response to the audit.

The tribe could be forced to repay some or all of the money if it cannot document where it went.

In 2016 the tribe had to repay more than $2 million to the federal government after an earlier audit revealed tribal officials diverted money meant for a new transit facility into the tribe's general budget.

In that instance, investigators from the Inspector General's Office said officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs knew the money from a 2012 transportation grant was misspent but failed to take action.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs said in response to the latest Inspector General's report that it had designated the Crow Tribe as "high risk," meaning it can now receive government money on a reimbursable basis only and not in advance.

The bureau also imposed sanctions that limit grant funds to monthly installments until the tribe completes its own audit of spending during 2016, according to an April response to the Inspector General's Office audit from Susan Messerly, acting bureau director for the Rocky Mountain region.

The tribe has hired a new team of certified public accountants to determine what happened to the $14.5 million and to better track spending of federal money going forward, Messerly said.

But the Inspector General's Office said Monday that the steps taken by the bureau to date have been inadequate because officials did not include target dates for proposed changes to the tribe's accounting system.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Stewart is a spokesman for the tribal chairman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.