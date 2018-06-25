Man fatally shot outside grocery store in southeast Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man fatally shot outside grocery store in southeast Oklahoma

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a grocery store in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 36-year-old Johnathan Merriman was killed in the shooting Sunday afternoon in Holdenville, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says Merriman died and a second person was wounded in what is described as a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

