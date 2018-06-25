California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, Texas

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va.

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A resident of a retirement home in Southern California opened fire on firefighters responding to a report of an explosion the building, killing a veteran fire captain and wounding another firefighter and another person, officials said.

The shooting happened after firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. alarm at the 11-story retirement in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, and found some windows blown out, activated sprinklers, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished, authorities said.

Firefighters were searching the building when shots were fired at 4:08 a.m. and the two firefighters were hit, Long Beach Fire Chief Michael DuRee said.

Fire Captain Dave Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, died at a hospital Monday morning, DuRee said. He is survived by a wife and two children, the chief said.

The other firefighter who was shot was not immediately identified and was hospitalized in stable condition. A third person was also struck by gunfire during the "chaos" Monday morning and was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, said Police Chief Robert Luna. No further details were provided about that person.

Luna said a "person of interest" - who police believe is a resident at the facility - was detained at the scene and was being questioned by investigators. A weapon was recovered at the scene, he said.

"There is a big puzzle to put together," Luna said of the investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooter intentionally lured first responders to the scene to ambush them, Luna said.

Police also called for bomb squad investigators after they discovered "a couple of devices they deemed to be suspicious" and they were still examining those items Monday morning.

Long Beach is a major port city with a population of more than 400,000.

