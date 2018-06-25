Supreme Court rules for Texas redistricting plans

Monday, June 25 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:44:35 GMT
A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have...More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.
The justices ruled 5-4 Monday in an unusual case involving congressional and state legislative districts that had first been adopted by the lower court on an interim basis, then approved by the Texas Legislature.
In 2017, the same judges who approved the interim maps in 2012 agreed with the challengers that the maps were the product of intentional discrimination.
But Justice Samuel Alito said for the court's conservative majority that the lower court made a mistake by striking down all but one of the districts.
The court's liberal justices dissented.
