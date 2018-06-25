Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville

In this Saturday, June 23, 2018 photo, passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Virginia restaurant

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Investigators say Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding it received.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

The Supreme Court is letting the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot while holding a pellet gun go forward with a lawsuit against authorities.

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK

Associated Press

SWISSVALE, Pa. (AP) - Classmates, teachers, family and neighbors of Antwon Rose Jr. described him Monday as a caring and charismatic young man who deserves to be remembered as more than just the latest hashtag given unarmed black men killed by police.

The funeral for Rose, 17, was held in a school auditorium six days after he was fatally shot by a police officer as he fled a traffic stop in a town near Pittsburgh. He would have been a senior.

The funeral program included a poem Rose wrote just weeks before he was killed. In it, he wrote about being "confused and afraid" and wondering what path his life would take.

"I see mothers bury their sons," he wrote. "I want my mom to never feel that pain."

Rose was a passenger in a car pulled over by Officer Michael Rosfeld because police said it matched the description of a car wanted in a shooting in a nearby town.

As Rosfeld was taking the driver into custody, Rose and a second passenger fled.

Rose was an avid skater and skier who also played the saxophone. His favorite color was purple, and some mourners wore that color in his honor.

Mourners displayed signs reading "Justice for Antwon" and "#SayHisName" in the funeral procession.

The messages in the windows of some of the cars were the only outward sign of protest after a week of demonstrations calling for the officer who shot Rose to be charged in the shooting. Protesters said there would be no demonstrations Monday out of respect for the family.

Rose's shooting remains under investigation by the county district attorney. No charges have been filed.

His mother, Michelle Kenney, told ABC News in an interview over the weekend that the officer "murdered my son in cold blood."

"If he has a son, I pray his heart never has to hurt the way mine does," she said. "But I think he should pay for taking my son's life."

The case is among several across the country in recent years that have ignited a national debate over race and policing.

Rosfeld, who shot Rose, is on administrative leave. He told WTAE-TV last week he could not discuss the shooting but said he was getting a lot of support from law enforcement. His attorney did not return a call Monday seeking his comment on the family's statements.

A video taken from a nearby house shows Rose and another passenger running from the car. Three gunshots can be heard, and the passengers can be seen either falling or crouching as they pass between houses. It is unclear from the video if Rosfeld yelled for them to stop.

Authorities said two handguns were retrieved from the car, and District Attorney Stephen Zappala said an empty gun clip was found in Rose's pocket.

Lawyers for his family have said no evidence has been produced to show Rose posed a threat to police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.