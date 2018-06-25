Fatality Reported In Large Commercial Fire In Downtown OKC

Fire officials confirmed one person was found dead in a four-alarm commercial fire, Monday morning.

Firefighters responded at the scene in downtown Oklahoma City near Northwest 2nd Street & North McKinley Avenue after 6:15 a.m.

Crews are battling a three alarm fire near McKinley Ave and 2nd St. Crews on scene say there were reports of someone screaming for help but this should be a vacant building. They said they aren’t 100% sure right now. pic.twitter.com/gMHwg765yi — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) June 25, 2018

Authorities originally reported the building was abandoned, but hours later confirmed one male victim was found in the basement of the building. Crews determined the fire started in the basement and completely burned the floor out.

Fire officials said the getting the fire under control was difficult because the building was boarded up.

News 9's @ashleyvholden is covering a three alarm commercial fire near downtown OKC. Heavy firemen presence as crews tackle the blaze. #news9 #breaking pic.twitter.com/ZbtTG1tfhG — News 9 (@NEWS9) June 25, 2018

77 firefighters were employed at the scene at one time. Officials said the building will be demolished in the near future.

They are going to demolish the building due to the extent of damage. City crews will be coming in with equipment in an hour or two. Fire crews will stay on scene to monitor things. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/WuE7dClPmH — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) June 25, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.