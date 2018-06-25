Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.

A spokesman for Manchin tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that McCaskill began coking during a luncheon for Senate Democrats on Thursday. Manchin used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the blockage in McCaskill's throat, but he cracked a rib in the process.

McCaskill addressed Democrats at the annual Truman Dinner in St. Louis on Saturday. She said she would not be hugging people when she appeared late last week at an NAACP dinner in St. Louis.

Manchin is from West Virginia; McCaskill represents Missouri.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.