Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Monday Morning And Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Monday Morning And Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain and storms will be likely for your morning drive Monday. 

Roads will be wet for the morning drive so take it slow and allow yourself extra time.The trend of storms will weaken by mid-late morning, but could still see wind gusts up to 40-45 mph, lightning, and heavy pockets of rain. 

A chance of scattered showers and storms along I-44 by late Monday with the possibility of a few being severe. Monday night will be mainly dry, with lows in the low 70s.

This week will be dry and quiet for the rest of the week. The heat dome strengthens and builds in with highs soaring into the mid-upper 90s, potentially by mid to late week.

