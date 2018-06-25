Lightning Strike Believe To Have Caused House Fire In Moore

Authorities said a house fire is believed to have caused a house fire in Moore.

Crews arrived at the scene near Southeast 4th Street and South Avery Drive after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said all occupants made it out safely, although one person suffered a minor injury burn.

Crews said the entire fire was contained to the attic.

