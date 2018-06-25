Demonstrators block Reno road to protest immigration policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

An Army intelligence officer from New Hampshire who served behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany during World War II has been given a Congressional Gold Medal.

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer). Retired Army Capt. Martin Gelb is presented with the Congressional Gold Medal by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Derry, New Hampshire. Gelb, 98, was honored for his World War II service with the Of...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrant families line up to enter the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

By COLLEEN LONG, WILL WEISSERT and JOHN L. MONE

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - More than 200 protesters opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies blocked a busy road Monday near where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was scheduled to speak at a school-safety conference.

The coalition of civil rights, religious and union activists staged the demonstration outside a hotel-casino in downtown Reno. Several people held a banner saying "No human is illegal" to call attention to the separation of children and families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protesters chanted, "Jeff Sessions, you can't hide. Reno sees your ugly side!" Several carried signs that read "Children are not political" and "Impeach the mad king."

At least a half-dozen people wearing red arm bands said they intended to get arrested.

The Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship said American children are taught to pledge allegiance to the flag "with liberty and justice for all." She said "there is no justice for thousands of children locked in cages" at the border.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups tried unsuccessfully last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw its invitation to Sessions.

Meanwhile, a congressman said he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at a federal prison in Tacoma, Washington.

Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer went to the Northwest Detention Center on Saturday after hearing that a number of migrants who were separated from their children had been transferred there from another federal prison in the area.

Kilmer told the Tacoma News Tribune that he had tours scheduled at both facilities, but they were canceled due to protest-related safety concerns.

When the congressman tried to visit three detainees during regularly scheduled visiting hours on Saturday, he was told that they were all quarantined due to chicken pox exposure.

On Sunday, more than 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were freed into the care of a Texas charitable organization, the group said, but the parents don't know where their kids are or when they might see them again.

The release was believed to be the first, large one of its kind since Trump signed an executive order that preserved a "zero-tolerance" policy for entering the country illegally but ended the practice of separating immigrant parents and children.

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, said the group includes mothers and fathers from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras who came to his group after authorities withdrew criminal charges for illegal entry.

Garcia would not provide names or personal details of the parents, and reporters could not speak with them. Department of Homeland Security officials said they could not check the veracity of the claims without more specific identifying information.

Homeland Security officials have said authorities know the location of all children in custody and were working to reunite them. The agency called the reunification process "well-coordinated."

A fact sheet issued by the agency over the weekend also said parents must request that their child be deported with them. In the past, the sheet said, many parents elected to be deported without their children. That may be a reflection of violence or persecution they face in their home countries.

The exact process to reunite families has been unclear because migrants are first stopped by Customs and Border Patrol, with children taken into custody by the Department of Health and Human Services and adults detained through Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is under the Department of Homeland Security. Children have been sent to far-flung shelters around the country, raising alarm that parents might never know where their children can be found.

Officials have said as many as 2,300 children had been separated from the time the policy began until June 9. At least 2,053 minors who were separated at the border were being cared for in HHS-funded facilities, the fact sheet said.

The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee hedged Sunday when pressed on whether he was confident the Trump administration knows where all the children are and will be able to reunite them with their parents.

"That is what they're claiming," Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

As part of the effort, ICE officials have posted notices in all its facilities advising detained parents who are trying to find or communicate with their children to call a hotline.

A parent or guardian trying to determine if a child is in the custody of HHS should contact the Office of Refugee Resettlement National Call Center at 1-800-203-7001, or via email at information@ORRNCC.com. Information will be collected and sent to an HHS-funded facility where a minor is located.

But it's unclear whether detained parents have access to computers to send an email, or how their phone systems work to call out. Attorneys at the border have said they have been frantically trying to locate information about the children on behalf of their clients.

The administration's "zero-tolerance policy" of criminally prosecuting anyone caught illegally crossing the border remains in effect, officials have said, despite confusion on the ground on how to carry out Trump's order.

Justice Department officials asked a federal judge to amend a class-action settlement that governs how children are treated in immigration custody. Right now, children can only be detained with their families for 20 days. Trump officials are seeking to detain them together indefinitely as their cases progress. Advocates say family detention does not solve the problem.

___

Online:

HHS zero-tolerance prosecution and family reunification fact sheet:

http://apne.ws/qjYtmJR

___

Office of Refugee Resettlement National Call Center:

http://www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/resource/orr-national-call-center

