Teen uses sign language to help blind and deaf man on flight

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...

(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.

After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns about the way the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks and Native Americans.

A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns about the way the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks...

Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.

Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

BOSTON (AP) - A teenager is being credited with coming to the aid of a blind and deaf man during a flight from Boston to Portland, Oregon.

Clara Daly, of Calabasas, California, says she and her mother were traveling last week when the flight attendants asked if anyone knew American Sign Language.

The 15-year-old had been taking sign language classes for a year and volunteered to help. That's when she met 64-year-old Tim Cook, who was traveling alone and struggling to communicate.

A fellow passenger captured a photo of Clara signing into Cook's hand and posted it to Facebook Sunday. The post has since received more than 1 million likes.

Cook tells KGW-TV he was "very moved" that Clara came and helped him. Clara says their chance encounter was "meant to be."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.