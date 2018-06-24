Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

Posted: Updated:

    Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon's late-night talk show.

Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.

The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump.

The president tweeted Sunday: ".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me-he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!"

