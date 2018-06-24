Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing

Sunday, June 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:58:11 GMT
Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the...More >>
Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 appearance on the late-night talk show.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:58:08 GMT
(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:58:06 GMT
(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:58:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:57:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...
After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:57:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Brendan Farrington). This May 15, 2018 photo shows a sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county...
A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.More >>
A new Florida law is set to reignite a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes _ right in time for the July 4th holiday.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:57:35 GMT
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
Sunday, June 24 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:57:27 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrants from Honduras seeking asylum wait on the Gateway International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico, in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The family has been waiting two days on the bridg...
In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.More >>
In the Texas town of McAllen, Central American asylum-seekers are being released and are dispersing across the U.S.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon's late-night talk show.
Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.
The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump.
The president tweeted Sunday: ".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous "hair show" with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have "humanized" me-he is taking heat. He called & said "monster ratings." Be a man Jimmy!"
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.