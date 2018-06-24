Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
NEW YORK (AP) - In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she definitely feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne."
Barr recorded a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who on Sunday published an edited transcript and recording of the conversation. In the interview, Barr claims that she "never would have wittingly called any black person . a monkey."
Barr spoke through tears for much of the interview. She said she was willing to "accept whatever consequences this brings" because she knows she's "done wrong." She also lamented that some people don't accept her explanation blaming the sleep drug Ambien for the tweets.
ABC on Thursday announced it will air a 10-episode Conner family sitcom this fall without Barr in it.
