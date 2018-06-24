Midwest City Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years

Mike Spencer, owner of Spencer's BBQ in Midwest City, calls his restaurant a labor of love.

"We try to make people feel like family when they come in. Cause we've had people come in for 30 years. And that says something when somebody keeps coming back," said Owner Mike Spencer.

It's a love that has stayed steadfast since the beginning, and several customers attending the festivities have been eating at Spencer's since the beginning.

"It tastes the same today as it did 30 years ago. It's consistent. That's what I love about it," said customer Jimmy Moore. Saturday it was declared by the Midwest City Chamber of Commerce that June 23 would be known as Spencer's BBQ Day.

"Spencer's Day in Midwest City... great, that's really neat. It took me thirty years but I got my day," Spencer said. The Spencer family hosted a 30-year anniversary celebration outside of the restaurant with food specials, a car show, the OKC Thunder girls and the OU Ruffnecks.

but the celebration wasn't just about the well-known BBQ.

"30 years, it's not going to happen again for me. So I thought I'm gonna have a celebration of not only my restaurant, but my life, and my family's life," said Spencer.

Mike lost his wife, Carol, unexpectedly just last year. She was a huge part of the family business, being one of the four founding partners.

"My brother and sister-in-law, we were together. And my wife. And so they've just retired. So now it's just me," said Spencer. Mike said he too expects to retire someday. But hopes the family-friendly atmosphere of his restaurant never changes.