Sen. Lankford Assures "We Know Where Every Single Child Is"

Mike Spencer, owner of Spencer's BBQ, calls his restaurant a labor of love.More >>
Mike Spencer, owner of Spencer's BBQ, calls his restaurant a labor of love.More >>
In the midst of heavy controversy surrounding the separation of families at the Mexico border, Senator James Lankford shared his thoughts on the situation Sunday morning on NBC Meet The Press.More >>
In the midst of heavy controversy surrounding the separation of families at the Mexico border, Senator James Lankford shared his thoughts on the situation Sunday morning on NBC Meet The Press.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.