Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Sunday Through Monday

Large complex of storms that rolled in overnight will continue through Sunday morning mainly across northern Oklahoma.

These storms will move southeast and east and gradually weaken. For the afternoon and evening we will focus our attention into far western Oklahoma. Storms will develop in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles Sunday afternoon/evening and move into western Oklahoma.

MORE SEVERE WEATHER: While we still have ongoing storms this morning, there will be more severe weather out west this evening & tonight. Storms develop in the panhandle after 4 PM & move into western Oklahoma. A few tornadoes possible w/ large hail & damaging wind.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with a tornado possible near the Texas line. These storms will move east Sunday evening and overnight producing wind and hail. These storms make the metro after 10 pm.

The severity of these storms farther east into central Oklahoma Sunday night is currently in questions due to the current ongoing clouds, storms and stable air.

If this morning’s storms hang longer into the afternoon, this will limit the instability for central Oklahoma.

Trackers will be sent to far western Oklahoma to cover storms that arrive later in the day.