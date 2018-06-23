The Latest: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins Ugliest Dog contest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Northern California (all times local):

8:23 p.m.

A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday in the competition where dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunt their imperfections.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Zsa Zsa's owner is Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota.

The event was held at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

2:31 p.m.

Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

This year's dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

