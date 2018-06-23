Thunderstorms, Hail Main Threats Saturday Into Late Evening

Last night's storms caused some wind damage primarily in northwest Oklahoma and Canadian County.

The wind gusts were reported from 60-70 mph across western and central Oklahoma. Tornadic storms from Friday night drifted to the southeast and as they did severe weather reports all through western, northwestern, southwestern and central Oklahoma.

At times, close to 20,000 people were without power throughout the state.

A few isolated storms will be possible Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY STORM RISK: A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon. Likely only a few storms around, but those that develop will pack a punch. Can rule out a tornado if a storm happens to form along a boundary leftover from this morning's storms. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/gLYrxErMFy — Matt Mahler (@themahler) June 23, 2018

A 20-30% chance of rain will last throughout 8:00 p.m. in the Oklahoma City metro. A small storm popped up over the Village around 10:00 a.m.

10:09 AM- One small storm popping up right over The Village in NW OKC. A few lightning strikes with some heavy downpours. Not severe! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/z04MOZ3KGP — Matt Mahler (@themahler) June 23, 2018

The highest rain and hail chances will be southeast of the metro from Ada to McAlester to Sallisaw.

8:06 AM- A few storms hanging on in southern Oklahoma moving east. Main threat will be heavy rain, lots of lightning, and possibly some small hail. Nothing severe. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/pg4czimSGd — Matt Mahler (@themahler) June 23, 2018

Another round of thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening around 10:00 p.m. into early Monday morning. Thunderstorms could last until around sunrise.

The heat comes back mid-week until the end of next week.