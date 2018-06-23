Thunderstorms, Hail Main Threats Saturday Into Late Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunderstorms, Hail Main Threats Saturday Into Late Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Last night's storms caused some wind damage primarily in northwest Oklahoma and Canadian County. 

The wind gusts were reported from 60-70 mph across western and central Oklahoma. Tornadic storms from Friday night drifted to the southeast and as they did severe weather reports all through western, northwestern, southwestern and central Oklahoma. 

At times, close to 20,000 people were without power throughout the state. 

A few isolated storms will be possible Saturday afternoon. 

A 20-30% chance of rain will last throughout 8:00 p.m. in the Oklahoma City metro. A small storm popped up over the Village around 10:00 a.m. 

The highest rain and hail chances will be southeast of the metro from Ada to McAlester to Sallisaw. 

Another round of thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening around 10:00 p.m. into early Monday morning. Thunderstorms could last until around sunrise. 

The heat comes back mid-week until the end of next week. 

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
