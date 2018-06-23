Storms bring high winds, rain to Oklahoma, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Storms moving through Oklahoma and Arkansas brought high winds that downed trees and power lines.

National Weather Service meteorologists say they had several reports of 60 to 70 mph (97 to 113 kph) winds as the storms moved across Oklahoma on Friday evening and into Arkansas early Saturday morning. Meteorologist Randy Bowers says winds as high as 77 mph (123 kph) were recorded in Logan County, which is located north of Oklahoma City.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper says it was a "very powerful cluster of storms."

