Strong Thunderstorms Roll Across Sooner State Causing Light Damage

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms moved across western and central Oklahoma Friday night.
The primary characteristics of these storms were some hail and lots of gusty, damaging wind. Viewers sent News 9 several photos of tree and carport damage in the northwest Oklahoma towns of Mooreland and Woodward.
By 11 p.m., the storms blew through the Oklahoma City metro area, causing power outages and downing power lines. Strong winds caused a three-semi accident along Interstate 40, just west of the metro.
No major injuries have been reported as part of these storms.
