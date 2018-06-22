Possible migrant site minutes from former internment camp

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rowher, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...

Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so t...

The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Darwin Micheal Mejia, right, holds hands with his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, during a news conference following their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22...

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...

(Mark McElroy via AP). This June 21, 2018, photo provided by Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, shows the unused Department of Agriculture property the Trump administration is considering as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien child...

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the government is considering an unused Department of Agriculture property in nearby Kelso as an immigrant shelter, as well as a possible shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base.

Unlike at the base, the site in Kelso has very little infrastructure and would require tents for housing, said Democratic state Rep. Mark McElroy, who is "adamantly against" the proposal.

Among his concerns are the heat, humidity, mosquitoes and cottonmouths that he said would threaten anyone who lived in a tent.

"There's no infrastructure, there's no sewer, there's no water to it, there's no gravel," said McElroy, who lives directly across from the federal site. He added that the land is prone to flooding.

McElroy also worries about history repeating itself.

"We brought 9,000 people here because they didn't look like us. Are we not doing the same thing?" he asked.

Actor George Takei, who lived at Rohwer, tweeted about the proposed shelter late Thursday, saying he had "no words."

Walter Imahara was 5 when his family was interned at Rohwer. Imahara said that although the government used the terms "relocation" or "internment," the Americans in those camps were actually in prison.

"They still had barbed wire, machine guns. You can't go anywhere. You're incarcerated; I don't care how you put it," Imahara said.

In spite of that, Imahara, now 81, said one thing the government did well at the time was keeping families together, so children felt safe.

"No matter where you are, if you have your parents, that's your home," he said.

The internment camp at Rohwer opened in the fall of 1942 and closed three years later, said Susan Gallion, curator at the WWII Japanese-American Internment Museum in nearby McGehee. Rohwer had hundreds of barracks divided into blocks, each of which had a mess hall, a laundry facility, a latrine, and housing for families. Twenty feet wide and 120 feet long, each barrack housed four to six families.

"The camps were self-sustaining. They raised their own vegetables, they had their own livestock," Gallion said. The 17,000 prisoners in Rohwer and Arkansas' other internment camp, Jerome, also had police forces and schools.

At the time, Rohwer was home to so many people that it was the sixth-largest city in Arkansas. Now, residents estimate it has 500 or so people.

Debbie Baty has worked at Granny's Store, a small corner store with the town's only gas pump, since it opened over 50 years ago. She said the town hopes that the immigrant shelter never comes to fruition.

"Our opinion is that the death row inmates are going to have better accommodations than these people will," Baty said. "Everybody around here loves kids, you know, but this is something strange we're all dealing with."

Many of the state's Republican officials are opposed to either possible shelter.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is opposed to any Arkansas shelter. Rep. French Hill - whose central Arkansas congressional district includes the Air Force base - said in a statement that children belong with their parents at the border.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who has supported many of the president's immigration proposals, also opposed the idea.

In a statement, Rep. Rick Crawford, also Republican, acknowledged the significance of the site, which is in his district.

"Someone should have looked a little closer at the historical context of this site," Crawford said. "It's literally within sight of another internment camp dating back to 1942 involving Japanese-Americans. That proposal wasn't a good idea either."

___

This story has been corrected to show that the community is named Rohwer, not Rowher.

___

Follow Hannah Grabenstein on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hgrabenstein.

