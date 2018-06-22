Oklahoma Mom Advocates For SQ 788 After CBD Oil Helps Daughter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Mom Advocates For SQ 788 After CBD Oil Helps Daughter

Posted: Updated:
One advocate of State Question 788 is a mom of three with a 10-year-old who struggles with severe seizures. One advocate of State Question 788 is a mom of three with a 10-year-old who struggles with severe seizures.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tuesday, June 26, Oklahoma voters decide on legalizing medical marijuana in our state.

One advocate of State Question 788 is a mom of three with a 10-year-old who struggles with severe seizures.

"As a parent it's quite possibly the scariest thing I've ever had to see," Mindy Kennedy said.

Mindy posted her daughter Gracen's latest seizure on Facebook, which took place Thursday night around 10 o'clock.

She says they have tried every form of pharmaceutical seizure medication possible.

Nothing seemed to help Gracen drastically, until they tried CBD oil.

"Before we knew it, she was off almost every single pharmaceutical that she was on. At one point in time, she was taking 12 pills. We are down to one pharmaceutical medication," Kennedy said.

Although this Oklahoma mother has seen changes in her daughter due to CBD oil, she believes medical marijuana will eliminate all seizures and pharmaceutical medications.

"She was five when she had her first seizure, so you can imagine this little blonde haired blue eyed little girl,” said Kennedy.

Opponents to the bill, such as the Oklahoma State Medical Association, say that the question is too broad and does not have the support of the medical community.

Read Related Story: Coalition Opposes Medical Marijuana State Question

"The only supportive evidence for medical marijuana was in the cancer patient for nausea and possibly cancer related pain,” said Dr. Larry Bookman, of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Mindy fears that if the bill does not pass, her and her family will have to move to another state where she says they can get their daughter the proper help she needs.

Read Related Story: Medical Marijuana Could Bring Great Benefits, Challenges For Oklahoma

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.