OKC Zoo Volunteers Helping Raise New Baby Gorilla

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is desperately trying to pair a baby gorilla with a potential mother.

The 4.4 lb. gorilla was born Tuesday.

The OKC Zoo says his mother has shown no maternal instincts toward him and doesn't want to care for him.

That means the zoo is now trying to find a new surrogate mom for the baby.

“We kind of access the situation we have at the zoo and see if there are any viable surrogate moms that maybe possible,” said Asst. Curator of Primate Robin Newby.

Meanwhile, care teams and volunteers are using a special shirt that the baby gorilla can cling onto, like it would with its mother.

The shirt is made of fleece strips and also helps keep the baby warm.

The Zoo says the best scenario would be to have the care team member “hand raise” the baby and successfully reintroduce him to his mother after a couple months.

