Troopers Identify Man Killed In Thursday I-35 Crash

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Troopers have identified the man killed Thursday in a wreck on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.

Douglas Brian Fairbanks, 40, of Prague, died at OU Medical Center after suffering head, arm, leg and trunk injuries.

Fairbanks was driving about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 35 just north of SE 25 Street when he tried to change lanes and the vehicle hit a tractor-trailer in the lane.

Fairbanks's vehicle rolled over and Fairbanks was ejected. 

The crash prompted a closure of all the northbound lanes of I-35 for several hours.

Fairbanks was taken to OU Medical Center where he died.

