Trump Declares North Korea Still Poses 'Extraordinary Threat' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Declares North Korea Still Poses 'Extraordinary Threat'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Donald Trump has declared that North Korea still poses an "extraordinary threat" to the United States.

In an executive order Friday, the president extended for one year the so-called "national emergency" with respect to the authoritarian, nuclear-armed nation, authorizing economic restrictions against it.

While expected, the declaration comes just nine days after Trump tweeted, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea" following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

The order appears to undermine the president's claim.

It states that "the existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material" and the actions and policies of the North Korean government "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.