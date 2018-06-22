New President: University of Oklahoma Layoffs Possible - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New President: University of Oklahoma Layoffs Possible

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

University of Oklahoma's incoming president says the school could see layoffs as it faces a $15 million operating loss for the coming fiscal year.

Jim Gallogly told the Tulsa World on Thursday that he may have the university look at non-faculty staff for more efficiency when fixing the fiscal hole he'll inherit after taking over as president July 1.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has passed a preliminary budget, but Gallogly says he plans to revise it when he assumes the job.

Financial documents show payroll is among the university's largest expenses. The school spent $547.4 million in compensation and benefits for fiscal 2017, up from the previous year's $513.5 million.

Gallogly says he'll "hold the line" on tuition after years of increases to raise revenue.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.