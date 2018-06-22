1 Hospitalized After Reported Hit-And-Run Crash In SW OKC

One person was taken to a local hospital after a reported hit-and-run crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near SW 39 and May Avenue and involved a bicyclist.

The intersection was closed while police were investigating. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital but the person's condition is not known.

Police are looking for a white pickup which reportedly left the scene of the crash.

